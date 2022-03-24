Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares valued at $3,076,206. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,330,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 594,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

