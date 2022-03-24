ApeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.41 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and $2.41 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for $13.31 or 0.00030273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.39 or 0.07046903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,951.42 or 0.99994268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

