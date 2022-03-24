Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Research Coverage Started at Eight Capital

Investment analysts at Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOFGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of APGOF stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Apollo Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

