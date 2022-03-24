Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe Sells 1,834 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $68,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Angela Fyfe sold 1,843 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $68,688.61.

On Thursday, January 20th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $63,091.20.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $52,463.88.

Shares of APR stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Apria ( NYSE:APR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APR. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apria during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Apria by 219.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

