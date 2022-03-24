Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$9.00.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

