Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APYX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

APYX stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.00. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 426.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 201.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 619.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth $117,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

