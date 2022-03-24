ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 35,369 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 690,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

