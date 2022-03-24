ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €46.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) has been assigned a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($36.26) in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($43.10).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($19.47) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($33.80).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

