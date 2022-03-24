Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.