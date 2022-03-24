Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.