Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.59. 1,865,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.52. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

