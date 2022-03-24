Arden Trust Co Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

DIS traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.64. 8,761,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417,601. The company has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

