Arden Trust Co Has $754,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,479,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

