Arden Trust Co Has $947,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,748. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

