Arden Trust Co Sells 180 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Elastic were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,863. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.93. Elastic has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

