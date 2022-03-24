Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,980,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $209.35. 727,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

