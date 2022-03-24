Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.83. 37,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,282. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.99 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.62.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.