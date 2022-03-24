Argon (ARGON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,688.00

Argon (ARGON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $585,219.95 and $61,688.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.15 or 0.07063838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,188.68 or 0.99271898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,336,447 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.