Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.54

Shares of Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 3502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a current ratio of 100.16, a quick ratio of 100.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00.

Get Armor Minerals alerts:

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armor Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.