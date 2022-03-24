Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 370 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

KO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 230,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,513,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $263.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

