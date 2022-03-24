Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.47

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.47 and traded as low as $37.27. Artisan Partners Asset Management shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 316,553 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

