Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.06. 73,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.