Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Down to $117.14

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.14, but opened at $111.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $110.31, with a volume of 15,181 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ASND. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.