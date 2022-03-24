ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.88

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 9524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASOMY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.25) to GBX 2,280 ($30.02) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.66) to GBX 3,850 ($50.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,628.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

