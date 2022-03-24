Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Hits $0.0560 on Top Exchanges

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $61.13 million and $6.84 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00036826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00110774 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,437,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,329,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

