Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.