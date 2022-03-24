Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 2,700 ($35.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

