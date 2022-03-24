AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.19. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 1,698 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

