Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.61

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $16.14. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 121,263 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALPMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

