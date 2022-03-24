Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.61

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $16.14. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 121,263 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALPMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)
Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astellas Pharma (ALPMY)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.