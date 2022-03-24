Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 14,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

