ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATNI. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

ATNI stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.23. 20,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.