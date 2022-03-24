AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of American Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $144.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.93. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.82.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

