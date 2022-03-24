AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,108 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $65,268,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $64,220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 252.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 103,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 229.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after acquiring an additional 76,809 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.19.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $393.94 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.57 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.