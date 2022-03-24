AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $5.95 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $393.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.57 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

