Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Lowered to GBX 715

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUTO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 705.11 ($9.28).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 642.80 ($8.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 655.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 662.83.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

