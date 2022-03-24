Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.
Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $206.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average is $266.13. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75 and a beta of 1.46.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
