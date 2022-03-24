Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $206.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average is $266.13. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

