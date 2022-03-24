Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $223,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,271. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

