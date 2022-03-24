Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average of $162.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

