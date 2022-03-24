Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.