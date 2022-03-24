Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.99% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 162.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 26,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period.

Shares of JXI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

