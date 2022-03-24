Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.