Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.25 Million Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.53% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. PFG Advisors bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 46,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $48.62 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $70.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39.

