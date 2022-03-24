Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ opened at $181.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.67. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $167.30 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

