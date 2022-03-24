Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Enbridge by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

