Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 11,727 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 2.08% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ISCB opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79.

