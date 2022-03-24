Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,053 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 35.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.23 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

