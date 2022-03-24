AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 8.03 and last traded at 8.10. 1,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 955,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.26.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of 9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
