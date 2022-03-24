Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS.

AVGR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 797.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

