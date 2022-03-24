Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will announce $177.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $180.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $159.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $707.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $776.41 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $790.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $77,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.