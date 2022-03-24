Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) traded down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 76,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 63,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$18.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.
Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)
Recommended Stories
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.