Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) traded down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 76,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 63,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$18.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Get Aztec Minerals alerts:

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.